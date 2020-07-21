Hilary Duff Has “High Hopes” That the New Lizzie McGuire Will Still Happen

“We started shooting, and then obviously that got on hold for a couple of different reasons not involving the pandemic,” Duff continues. “But you know what, I have high hopes that we are going to make it work.”

Duff says she wants to honor the character.

“It’s like a responsibility to [Lizzie], honoring her and the fanbase that grew up with her,” she says. “We kind of put her on pause, and had to go back to the drawing board, but I feel optimistic that it will happen.”

“A lot of writing is happening,” Duff says, though there has been no real word on if the show can go forward. “We are being told to have patience, which is good, so I feel optimistic.”