Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in August 2020

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


Sundance Now’s slate of movies and TV shows for August has been announced.

Sundance Now is available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android, Roku and FireTV. The streaming platform — filled with ‘indie’ movies and content — is $6.99 CAD per month or $59.99 for a year

Now, the new August content:

  • Her (08/01/2020)
  • Depending on Your Life (08/01/2020)
  • Upright: episode 1 & 2 (08/06/2020) — Sundance Now exclusive
  • Dare (08/10/2020)
  • Disgrace (08/10/2020)
  • Magnus (08/10/2020)
  • The Other Man (08/10/2020)
  • The Fall: season 3 (08/13/2020)
  • The Sunshine Makers (08/17/2020)
  • Resolved (08/17/2020)
  • The Suspect: episode 1 (08/18/2020) — Sundance Now exclusive
  • The Vicious Kind (08/24/2020)
  • Vegas Baby (08/24/2020)
  • José (08/24/2020)
  • Slings and Arrows: season 1 (08/27/2020)
  • Silicon Cowboys (08/31/2020)
  • The Bad Kids (08/31/2020)

Image credit: Annapurna Pictures

