Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in August 2020

Sundance Now’s slate of movies and TV shows for August has been announced.
Sundance Now is available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android, Roku and FireTV. The streaming platform — filled with ‘indie’ movies and content — is $6.99 CAD per month or $59.99 for a year
Now, the new August content:
- Her (08/01/2020)
- Depending on Your Life (08/01/2020)
- Upright: episode 1 & 2 (08/06/2020) — Sundance Now exclusive
- Dare (08/10/2020)
- Disgrace (08/10/2020)
- Magnus (08/10/2020)
- The Other Man (08/10/2020)
- The Fall: season 3 (08/13/2020)
- The Sunshine Makers (08/17/2020)
- Resolved (08/17/2020)
- The Suspect: episode 1 (08/18/2020) — Sundance Now exclusive
- The Vicious Kind (08/24/2020)
- Vegas Baby (08/24/2020)
- José (08/24/2020)
- Slings and Arrows: season 1 (08/27/2020)
- Silicon Cowboys (08/31/2020)
- The Bad Kids (08/31/2020)
Image credit: Annapurna Pictures