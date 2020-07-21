Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in August 2020

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of, AcornTV.
Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.
The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in August:
August 3rd
- The Nest (Acorn TV Original series)
- Party Tricks
- Civil War
- The Other One (Acorn TV Original series)
- Mount Pleasant: series 6 and finale special
- The Yorkshire Vet: series 7
August 17th
- Churchill: Blood, Sweat & Oil Paint
- The Genius of Roald Dahl
- The Brilliant Bronte Sisters
- Narnia’s Lost Poet: The Secret Lives & Loves of C.S. Lewis
August 24th
- Family Business: series 1
- A Difficult Woman
August 31st
- Ballroom Boys
- The Yorkshire Vet: series 8 and Countryside Specials
Acorn TV is available as an Amazon Prime Video Channel, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android and more.