Home Entertainment Harry Styles With A Mustache In Italy

Harry Styles With A Mustache In Italy

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 4 minutes ago. Posted 12 minutes ago

I’m currently sitting in my studio apartment watching reruns of Married at First Sight… meanwhile, Harry Styles is showing off a cute bottle of balsamic vinegar whilst visiting a villa in Italy.

But I’m not mad or jealous, I SWEAR. I’m just happy that we all get to see Harry happy with his vinegar.

And not only is Harry rich with balsamic, but he has a mustache now.

And he looks like an extra from Call Me By Your Name. I LOVE TO SEE IT!!!!

