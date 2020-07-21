Halsey Calls Out People for Laughing at Kanye West as She’s ‘Disturbed’ by His Rant

WENN

The ‘Without Me’ singer slams people who poke fun at the rapper following his controversial presidential rally and Twitter rant, saying that a manic episode is no joke.

Halsey has urged her fans to “offer silence” to Kanye West amid concerns he’s having a manic episode as part of his bipolar disorder.

The 43-year-old rapper hit headlines over the weekend (18-19Jul20) at a campaign rally for his U.S. presidential campaign when he claimed that he and wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their daughter North. He then took to Twitter on Monday night to post a bizarre rant, making allegations including that Kim had attempted to “lock him up” but Halsey – who suffers from bipolar disorder herself – insisted his posts are no laughing matter.

“No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence,” she wrote.

“A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify (sic) people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering s**t that causes people to keep quiet about it.”

Halsey added that people can still take issue with Kanye’s “actions or opinions” “without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs.”

“If you wanna think someone is an a*shole, go ahead,” she continued. “Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are a*sholes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with.”

Concluding her post, Halsey signed off, “Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis.”

While Kanye has spoken previously about living with bipolar disorder, neither he nor his team have addressed whether or not his recent actions are part of an episode.