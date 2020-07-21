Halsey Called Out People Making Fun Of Mental Illness After Kanye West’s Tweets

“If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”
Yesterday, Kanye West fired off a series of concerning tweets, in which he claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian was trying to get him “locked up,” and seemed to criticize her for her past leaked sex tape and Playboy cover. He also said that Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, was “not allowed around [his] children.”
The tweets came amidst unconfirmed reports from outlets like TMZ and People that Kanye’s family is concerned that he’s experiencing a “serious bipolar episode.”
Kanye’s remarks quickly went viral, with many Twitter users making jokes about the situation. But one person was not here for any snark: Halsey.
Halsey has been open about her own bipolar diagnosis, and has often used her platform to educate her fans about the disorder. And in a statement posted to Twitter last night, Halsey urged people not to mock mental illness, or “vilify” those who live with it:
“Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke,” the singer wrote to her 12.9 million followers. “If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”
She reminded her followers that they probably know someone who lives with bipolar disorder, and that mocking it is “the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it”:
Halsey went on to explain how, regardless of what you think of a person’s “actions or opinions,” making fun of them for a mental health crisis “damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs.”
And she concluded by telling her followers that making jokes about bipolar episodes “hurts more than the 1 person [you’re] angry with”:
People on Twitter are praising Halsey for speaking out:
For many, her words are an important reminder of how we should support and advocate for anyone in our lives who has a mental illness:
You can learn more about what it’s like to live with bipolar disorder here.
