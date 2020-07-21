Guide for season restart with date, time, fixtures, how to watch, games schedule, Disney Orlando

The NBA season is set to return after an almost five-month hiatus in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been a long wait for basketball fans, with the NBA being one of the first professional leagues in the world to suspend operations back on March 11.

Based on a competitive format approved by the NBA Board of Governors and the NBPA, a streamlined group of 22 teams will return to play during the 2019-20 NBA season.

The season restart will take place entirely from a single-site campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and basketball fans are itching to see what the talent-filled hub will throw up.

Here’s everything you need to know about NBA Return To Play 2020.

When does the NBA 2019-20 season return?

The NBA season will resume on July 30. The finals will end no later than October 13.

Where will the NBA season return take place?

The NBA season will restart entirely from within ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. The venues for all games will be inside the Arena, Field House and Visa Athletic Centre.

Which teams will be playing when the NBA season returns?

Only 22 NBA teams will return to play this season as per the league’s Return To Play plan. They comprise the 22 teams with the best win-loss record, regardless of conference. They are:

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics

Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers

LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz

Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns

The returning teams will retain the same standings they achieved at the suspension of the NBA Season.

What is the schedule for the NBA season return?

Teams will first play eight seeding games which will comprise of the remaining eight games left in the regular-season ahead of the playoffs.

The games were selected from a given team’s remaining regular-season match-ups.

At the conclusion of the seeding games, if the eighth seed is four games or fewer ahead of the ninth seed, those teams would compete in a play-in tournament to determine the eighth playoff seed.

Not all teams will finish with the same amount of games played.

When are the NBA playoffs?

The first round of the NBA playoffs will begin on August 17. The conference semi-finals begin August 31. The conference finals begin September 15. The NBA Finals begin September 30.

All playoffs and finals series will proceed in the traditional, conference-based best of seven-game format.

What are the roster rules for the NBA season return?

Teams are permitted up to 17 players in Orlando, including 14 or 15 players on a standard NBA contract and additional two-way spots.

Will there be a live audience at the NBA season return?

The NBA will not allow an audience of any kind with no tickets available for the remaining 2019-20 Restart games and the NBA finals.

What are the current standings?

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

