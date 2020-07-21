Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Will Include the Coronavirus Pandemic

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy was not able to finish filming, with four episodes left in the season when production was shut down due to the pandemic. However, season three of spinoff Station 19, which Vernoff also ran, did finish production. The two shows would have shared a few storylines had Grey’s been able to finish out its season, and as a result, a few things had to change.

Vernoff told us that they had to “pull some scenes and some dialogue” from the finished finale of Station 19, which featured a hospital bombing, but the bigger change comes for Grey’s.

“It’s more going to affect Grey’s in the fall, like we had built to a finale that we didn’t get to shoot,” she told us. “We didn’t get to shoot the last four episodes, so for sure what we were planning to do is changing, and we want to keep some of it and some of it’s going to change. We’re not going to do a bombing on Station 19‘s finale and then do it on Grey’s [next season].”