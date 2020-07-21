German foreign minister By

© . German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu address the media during a joint news conference after a meeting in Berlin
BERLIN () – The aim of reaching an agreement between Britain and the European Union on future ties between the two by October is ambitious but achievable, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.
“An agreement on the basis of the Political Declaration is sporty but still possible,” he said in a statement.
