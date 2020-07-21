Fox News, Ed Henry, Sean Hannity & Tucker Carlson Sued In Sex Trafficking Suit!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Ed Henry, are being sued for sexual harassment and sex trafficking.

“It is widely documented in the public record that Fox News has not only cultivated and fostered sexual harassment and misconduct, but has consistently accepted and rewarded it,” says a sex trafficking, sexual harassment, gender discrimination and retaliation lawsuit from former Fox Business Network associate producer Jennifer Eckhart and former FNC guest Cathy Areu according to Deadline.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR