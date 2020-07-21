Five key personal finance lessons we should be learning from this crisis

Article content continued

Everyone, even young, healthy people should plan for the risk of disability or death

Basic group insurance plans may not provide sufficient coverage for an employee. Optional or third-party coverage may be necessary to be adequately insured.

Wills, powers of attorney, and similar estate documents should be a consideration for any adult, even if they do not have dependents.

Doom and gloom aside, COVID-19 may have taught some of us about the importance of living for today as well. Life is short. I have witnessed first-hand, both personally and professionally, those who have saved diligently for a long retirement that they will never enjoy. So, while saving and delayed gratification are certainly important, this may be a good time to re-establish a balance between saving for a rainy day and living for today.

As Morris West once wrote, “If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you’ll never enjoy the sunshine.”

Jason Heath is a fee-only, advice-only Certified Financial Planner (CFP) at Objective Financial Partners Inc. in Toronto, Ontario. He does not sell any financial products whatsoever.