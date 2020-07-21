Five key personal finance lessons we should be learning from this crisis

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

Everyone, even young, healthy people should plan for the risk of disability or death

Basic group insurance plans may not provide sufficient coverage for an employee. Optional or third-party coverage may be necessary to be adequately insured.

Wills, powers of attorney, and similar estate documents should be a consideration for any adult, even if they do not have dependents.

Doom and gloom aside, COVID-19 may have taught some of us about the importance of living for today as well. Life is short. I have witnessed first-hand, both personally and professionally, those who have saved diligently for a long retirement that they will never enjoy. So, while saving and delayed gratification are certainly important, this may be a good time to re-establish a balance between saving for a rainy day and living for today.

As Morris West once wrote, “If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you’ll never enjoy the sunshine.”

Jason Heath is a fee-only, advice-only Certified Financial Planner (CFP) at Objective Financial Partners Inc. in Toronto, Ontario. He does not sell any financial products whatsoever.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR