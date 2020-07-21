Far Cry 6: What comes in the Collector’s Edition?

Best answer: The Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition includes the game, a special steelbook case, a season pass, the Ultimate Edition content, a set of 10 stickers, the game’s soundtrack, a map, a Chorizo keyring, and a Replica Flamethrower.

What exactly is in the Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition?

Ubisoft generally packs out collector’s editions to the brim and the Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition is no exception. Here’s everything that’s included:

A copy of the game

Ultimate Pack (Croc Hunter Pack, Vice Pack, and Jungle Expedition Pack)

Season Pass

Collector’s Case

Unique Steelbook case

64 page artbook

Set of 10 stickers

Game soundtrack

Chorizo keyring

Map

Replica “Tostador” Flamethrower (72cm long)

Where can I buy the Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition?

Much like other collector’s editions from Ubisoft, the Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition is only available directly from Ubisoft. You can find it on the official website for $200. If you’re interested in grabbing it, I wouldn’t recommend waiting too long. These things tend to only be available in limited quantities.

If this is a bit much for you, there’s also the Far Cry 6 Gold Edition, which includes the base game and the season pass, the Gold Edition Steelbook, and the Ultimate Edition, which comes with the standard game, the season pass, and the Ultimate Pack.

Far Cry 6 is currently set to release on Feb. 18, 2021. It’s coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC and Stadia.