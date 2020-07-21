Erica Mena Teases Steamy Video With Safaree Samuels on OnlyFans

Instagram

In a screenshot of her post on her OnlyFans page, the ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ star announces she’s debuting a new video featuring her ‘Satisfying my Husband.’

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have clearly mastered the business of online contents. After joining OnlyFans several months ago, the couple is dropping a new video that will likely set tongues wagging.

In a screenshot of her post on her OnlyFans page, the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star teased the video with suggestive description which reads, “Satisfying my Husband FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ON HERE!” She went on alerting her fans of the potential NSFW content as writing, “Unlock this RED LIGHT SPECIAL to see it all GO DOWN.”

A screengrab of a supposed scene from Erica and Safaree’s new video has also surfaced online, showing the pair engaging in steamy activity while dipping in what looks like a hot tub. The two are locking lips as the 32-year-old singer/former model is straddling her rapper husband with her legs.

<br />

Erica and Safaree were mocked by social media users when they announced they’re launching an OnlyFans page. Through the subscription service website, which has seen a spike in celebrity users, people often share adult contents to subscribed followers.

People accused the couple of being broke and it didn’t go unnoticed by Erica, who later clapped back at the trolls. “If y’all could you would. Keep that in mind every time y’all think someone is broke just for adding another just because way of getting coin,” she wrote back, before jokingly adding, “We so broke So don’t forget to subscribe Y’all !”

It turns out that joining the website was a good business decision, as several months later they managed to purchase a new luxury house. On July 7, Safaree took to Instagram to post a picture of he and his wife sharing an embrace outside their “dream home” in Atlanta.

<br />

“Doing what they said we couldn’t” he wrote in the caption, seemingly taunting their haters. “GOALS,” he added, “STRAIIIIITTTTTTTTT thank you @iamrealestate1 @ceo.virg.”