Erica Mena & Safaree Create Porn Movie For Onlyfans – It Leaks!! (Graphic)

Erica Mena and Safaree have officially made the jump, from reality stars to adult film stars. MTO News has learned that the couple recorded their first ever porno movie, and are releasing it exclusively for their Onlyfans members.

And while the new video is trending on Twitter, old explicit videos of Safaree have been popping up online.

So what’s in the new Erica-Safaree video? Well you have to pay to find out for sure.

But their first adult film has been described as, ‘The steamy video reportedly involved nudity and some tongue kissing.”

A follower said: ‘you really shouldn’t show your man off like that,’ and someone else posted this message: ‘They out here selling their marriage intimacy for 1 Virgil.’

A commenter wrote: ‘I need to get a woman and make money together like this,’ and a follower said: ‘Someone be a real one and share it with us.’

But this isn’t the first explicit video that the couple posted online A bunch of videos of Safaree satisfying himself have been popping up all over the internet.

The videos are purportedly coming from his X-rated only fans page – and show Nicki Minaj’s ex in a solo scene.

Here is the first video, which is showing up on multiple adult websites.

