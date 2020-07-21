Elon Musk Was ‘Hurt’ After Amber Heard Cut Him Off During Johnny Depp Divorce

WENN

In text messages revealed in London court, the Tesla boss was left ‘hurt’ after he was ghosted by the ‘Aquaman’ actress as she’s embroiled in a bitter feud with then-husband.

–

Elon Musk was left “hurt” when Amber Heard cut off contact with him during her marriage to Johnny Depp, text messages revealed on Tuesday (21Jul20) as part of the actor’s ongoing libel trial, suggest.

The Tesla founder opened up to the “Aquaman” actress after she told him that she wanted to obtain a restraining order against her then-husband in May 2016. Tech mogul Elon proposed to “arrange 24/7 security” for the actress, writing “the offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again.”

“Anyway, sorry for being an idiot,” Musk wrote. “The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has accused the new dad of being linked to a sex tryst involving the actress and Cara Delevingne, and Depp’s lawyer Eleanor Laws pressed Heard about the messages, asking her, “Were you telling Mr. Depp about this?”

“Time and again, you have accused (Depp) of being jealous, but we can see here you are in communication with someone,” Laws said.

Heard responded, “I think all jealousy could be deemed illogical.”

Heard and Musk later went public with a relationship, but have denied that their romance started while the actress was still with Depp, with the actress insisting that she “wasn’t even in communication with Elon until 2016.”

However, the court has heard that Musk was a frequent visitor in 2015 to the Los Angeles pad where Heard and Depp lived before their divorce two years later.

Building concierge Alejandro Romero told the court that he saw Musk “a few times a week” late at night and that he’d “always visit when Mr. Depp was not at home” from around 11 P.M. to midnight.

The “Alice in Wonderland” actor is suing bosses at Britain’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) for libel after he was labelled a “wife beater” in a 2018 article published in The Sun.

Depp has vehemently denied accusations of domestic violence levelled at him by his ex-wife, who on Monday alleged he “explicitly threatened to kill me many times” during the course of their marriage, insisting he was the victim and accusing Heard of striking him with a glass vodka bottle, leaving him with a severed finger, among other incidents.

The trial continues.