Ellie Goulding Says Her Feud With Mother Sends Her to Therapy

Ellie Goulding has opened up on her strained relationship with her mother, revealing the pair haven’t seen each other since her wedding last August (19).
The 33-year-old “Burn” hitmaker told Britain’s The Independent newspaper that the last time she saw her mum was at her wedding to Caspar Jopling.
“It’s frustrating because I really want to talk to you about it. But she became quite threatening when I did talk about her in the press. Discussing her was a disaster,” Ellie said. “I haven’t seen my mother since my wedding last year.”
She added, “I’ve done a lot of therapy about it because what I thought was fixable isn’t fixable.”
The singer, who released her latest album “Brightest Blue” on Friday (17Jul20), now has mixed feelings about becoming a mum herself, telling fans on Instagram, “I hate being made to feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be doing on this earth… I see things differently in today’s world.”