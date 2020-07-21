Elise Neal Speaks On Will & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Unhappy Marriage

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Elise Neal has claimed that Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith’s unhappy marriage forced her to leave the 2000s sitcom, All of Us.

All of Us was inspired by Will and Jada’s relationship, and she starred on the show as “Tia Jewel” from 2003 until 2005. Will and Jada executive produced the show. It was canceled in 2007.

