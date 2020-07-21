Elise Neal Speaks On Will & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Unhappy Marriage

Elise Neal has claimed that Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith’s unhappy marriage forced her to leave the 2000s sitcom, All of Us.

All of Us was inspired by Will and Jada’s relationship, and she starred on the show as “Tia Jewel” from 2003 until 2005. Will and Jada executive produced the show. It was canceled in 2007.

“Everyone knows I was on the ‘All Of Us,’ set, right?” Elisa asked the hosts of Viral Hip Hop News. “But here’s what I can say, feeling like something is going to pop me upside the head and come out of the blue. If someone is unhappy, they spread that unhappiness to others. I wasn’t happy on that set because people treated me in a way that I could tell that they were unhappy.”

“Bottom line is, they decided what their marriage is going to be. They have decided that a long time ago. I’m not involved in their marriage,” Elise said.