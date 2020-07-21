Elise Neal Claims Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Unhappy’ Marriage Life Affected ‘All of Us’ Set

WENN

In a new interview, the actress reveals that the cast of the sitcom, which aired on UPN network from 2003 to 2007, had to bear the brunt of Will and Jada’s ‘unhappy’ home life.

Elise Neal has revealed a new insight into Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s marriage life after Jada’s shocking “entanglement” with August Alsina. According to Elise, who starred on “All of Us” which was produced by the couple, the pair were not able to keep work and personal life separate as they made it obvious whenever they had marital issues.

In an interview with Viral Hip Hop News, she revealed that the cast of the sitcom, which aired on UPN network from 2003 to 2007, had to bear the brunt of Will and Jada’s “unhappy” home life. “If someone is unhappy, they spread that unhappiness to others,” Elise said to Viral Hip Hop News. “I wasn’t happy on the set because people treated me in a way that I could tell that they were unhappy.”

“If you’re unhappy in something–bottom line is, their marriage, they decided what their marriage is gonna be. They have decided that a long time ago. I’m not involved in their marriage. They know what’s going on in their marriage,” the actress went on to say. However, she noted that it was hard not to judge them when “they bring that unhappiness on others like myself” at work.

“I felt that and received that on that set. And that’s sad to me because I am a very hard working girl,” she explained. Expressing her disappointment because the work experience wasn’t like what she expected, Elise continued, “I was looking forward to having a very fun work experience, and I’m still sad that it was so not like that. It wasn’t that.”





Eventually, Elise had had enough with “unhappy” environment and decided to exit the show early. “I’m gonna say I miss the money, but I didn’t miss not coming to work happy,” she added. “I was not happy because they were not happy and I wasn’t being treated fairly because they were not happy.”