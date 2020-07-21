Ebay sells classifieds business to Norway’s Adevinta in $9.2 billion deal By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . The German headquarters of eBay is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow

OSLO () – Ebay (O:) has agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norwegian group Adevinta (OL:) in a cash share deal worth $9.2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Ebay will receive $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, making it the largest shareholder with a 44% stake of the pro forma company, they said.

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2021.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR