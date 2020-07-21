Ebay sells classifieds business to Norway’s Adevinta in $9.2 billion deal By

© . The German headquarters of eBay is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow
OSLO () – Ebay (O:) has agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norwegian group Adevinta (OL:) in a cash share deal worth $9.2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
Ebay will receive $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, making it the largest shareholder with a 44% stake of the pro forma company, they said.
The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2021.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.