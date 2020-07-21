EB Games to offer ‘Buy 1, Get 1 50 percent off’ on all used current-gen games on July 21

EB Games Canada will offer ‘Buy 1, Get 1 50 percent off’ on all used PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games for one day only on July 21st.
It’s important to note that this deal is in-store only, not online. Additionally, as is usual with these kinds of deals, the lower-priced game will be the one that gets discounted.
Still, this is a pretty decent offer, especially for recent games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch ($65.99 CAD used) and The Last of Us Part II on PS4 (also $65.99 used). For context, you’d save $33 on these games on top of the additional $14 you get for them being used in the first place.
This promotion could prove particularly useful on Switch games, given that new copies typically don’t drop much in price.
Bear in mind that EB Games Canada’s website doesn’t currently list which stores are now open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, you might want to find your local store’s phone number to give them a call to confirm before heading over.
