Dwyane Wade explains why he tweeted support for Nick Cannon after actor’s anti-Semitic remarks

Dwyane Wade wants to make it clear that he has “always been against hate” after initially offering support for Nick Cannon following the actor’s anti-Semitic remarks on a recent podcast.

The former Heat star offered a clarification Wednesday for the since-deleted tweet he sent to Cannon, which said, “We are with you. Keep leading!” He then addressed the incident in more depth during Monday night’s “The Arena” show on TNT.

I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create 🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

I was too quick to respond without being fully informed about his hurtful anti-Semitic remarks. As you all know I have ZERO tolerance for any hate speech! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

“I’ve had a lot of great conversations in this past week. I’ve had a lot of friends that have reached out to me in the Jewish community, and I’ve had a lot of great conversations,” Wade said. “And what I have done this week is I’ve listened, and I hope that I’ve learned something. … I’ve always tried to be a voice for love, and I’ve always fought against hate. Me and my family deal with some topics that are rooted in hate, and I’ve always been against hate.

“So my support of Nick Cannon was not about his words, or my support was not of hate speech at all. My support of Nick Cannon was as a Black leader in our community, as a friend, as someone I’ve seen with Viacom for 20-plus years. We’ve watched Nick grow up. Someone I’ve seen give numerous opportunities to Black creators in our community. My support of him as a friend was, ‘We’re not throwing you away in our community because you made mistake.’ We’ve all, sitting up here, have made mistakes.”

. @DwyaneWade addresses Nick Cannon Tweet “I don’t support hate speech, but I will support another black man that in America get thrown away all the time and Nick Cannon has been an unbelievable role model for us, we’ve all made mistakes” pic.twitter.com/c0NrEiG5n8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 21, 2020

Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS last week after making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” The episode, which has been removed from YouTube, featured Cannon promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and referencing Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whose group the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as “deeply racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBT.” Cannon has since apologized to the Jewish community for his “hurtful and divisive words.”

Wade told “The Arena” host Cari Champion that he did not support anti-Semitic rhetoric, but as Wade noted in one of his tweets, he backs Cannon’s desire to have complete ownership of “Wild ‘n Out,” the comedy show he created, executive produced and hosted.

“If anybody felt that I was supporting hate speech, that’s not who I am. That’s not my character,” Wade said. “But I will support another Black man that, in America, gets thrown away all the time, and Nick Cannon has been an unbelievable role model for us. And like I said, we’ve watched this guy grow up for many years. We’ve all made mistakes.”