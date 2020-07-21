Dua Lipa ‘Sad and Angry’ Over ‘Fascist’ Backlash

WENN

In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram account, the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer makes it clear that her controversial post ‘was never meant to incite any hate.’

Dua Lipa has broken her silence after she was put under fire for sharing a post that was often associated with supporters of extreme Albanian nationalism. Taking to Instagram hours after the backlash, the “Don’t Start Now” singer expressed how disappointed she is over the response because people misinterpreted her post.

In the lengthy post, Dua began by stressing that her post “was never meant to incite any hate,” adding, “It makes sad and angry that my post has been willfully misinterpreted by some groups and individuals who promote ethnic separatism, something I completely reject.” She then lamented the fact that she would always receive criticism whenever she posts something about Kosovo.

“Even if it’s about something as joyful as food or music, and I am met with a fierce resistance to the idea of an authentic Kosovan culture,” the British songstress said. “We all deserve to be proud of our ethnicity and where we are from. I simply want my country to be represented on a map and to be able to speak with pride and joy about my Albanian roots and my mother country.”

Dua concluded her post by encouraging others to “embrace their heritage and to listen and learn from each other. Peace, love and respect to all.”

Dua was previously criticized after posting a map that includes Albania, Kosovo and parts of neighbouring Balkan countries, mainly inhabited by ethnic Albanians, and a definition of the word autochthonous–describing people who are “indigenous rather than descended from migrants or colonists.”

Due to the post, the “Future Nostalgia” singer was accused of favoring Albanian expansionism after posting the map, which forms part of hardline nationalist ideals of creating a Greater Albania that would incorporate all ethnic Albanians. She was even accused of being a “fascist.”