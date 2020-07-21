Donald Trump Says He’s Looking Forward To Live Sports, But Still Considers Kneeling During The National Anthem Disrespectful

The world of professional sports has been pretty tricky the past few months given the presence of COVID-19. Nonetheless, the professional sports leagues are making efforts and announcing plans to move forward with their seasons as they plan to take safety precautions. On Tuesday, Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his excitement for the return of live sports. However, he said the games will be canceled under if this one action takes place.

He said, “Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our country and our flag, the game is over!”

According to USA Today, Trump’s announcement comes after players and team manager from the San Francisco Giants took a knee during the national anthem.

The MLB’s official Twitter account also stood up to critics who had an issue with them posting the peaceful protest on their account.

One person said, “The national anthem is sang for our military, not our law enforcement firstly. You kneel you’re disrespecting your military. Yes black lives matter, kneeling for the national is showing complete lack of respect for out men and women fighting for your freedom.”

The MLB Twitter account responded, “It has never been about the military or the flag. The players and coaches are using their platforms to peacefully protest.”

It has never been about the military or the flag. The players and coaches are using their platforms to peacefully protest. — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2020

As many of you know, the NBA is preparing for their official comeback at the end of this month and will use their platform to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the recent climate of the world. And as we previously reported, after the worldwide protests following the killing of George Floyd, the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, finally seen things from the players’ perspective and admitted they were wrong and encouraged players to use their voices and peacefully protest.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94