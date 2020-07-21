Doja Cat Says Critics of Her White Supremacist Controversy Have ‘Identity Issues’

Instagram

The ‘Say So’ rapper tweets, ‘Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 along side 3 other black women but now the same people wanna say I’m white?’

It’s already been a while since Doja Cat received a huge backlash after a video surfaced of her participating in a racist chatroom, but it doesn’t mean the controversy has completely died down. Even though it’s not as severe as before, it looks like the rapper is still facing criticism and she apparently has had enough.

Doja took to Twitter on Tuesday, July 21 to hit back at her critics. Referring to the time when remix of her hit “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj topped Billboard’s Hot 100, she said, “Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 along side 3 other black women but now the same people wanna say I’m white? Maybe I’m not the one here with ‘identity issues.’ ”

Her tweet, naturally, sparked criticism, with a lot of people reminding her that they would never forget about the controversy. “girl i love u but you were the one hanging in a white supremacist group lmao,” one pointed out. “You became white when you decided to call yourself a racial slur with white supremacist,” another replied to her post. Someone else commented, “Lol is your identity that fragile? When people found out you were doing weird s**t, you got traded.”

Doja has responded to some of the critics too. To a person who brought up her alleged white supremacists friends, she said, “In what world do you think a gang of white supremacists would actually hang out with a black person? Just ACTUALLY THINK about what you said.”

Her response sparked even more backlash, as people pointed out that it looked like an attempt to minimize the complexity of white supremacy. In the end, Doja deleted the tweet and offered an explanation. “Deleted my last tweet because someone brought up a very valid point about it. My response was that I’m standing up for myself because I know what the truth is,” she said.