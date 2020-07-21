Dog on driver’s seat in Cairns sees man fined by police

A man busted driving with a dog on his lap has been fined in north Queensland.
Police in Cairns pulled the red ute over recently after they filmed a dog taking in the view from the driver’s seat on the Bruce Highway.
The pup gave every appearance of enjoying the wind in his fur through the rolled-down window, but Queensland Police said the safety issue was still paramount.
A 57-year-old man was fined $311.
It’s illegal to drive with either a person or an animal on the driver’s lap, as well as travelling with an unrestrained animal anywhere in the vehicle.
“Despite the fact that our furry friends can be very distracting, it’s also important to put the safety of all road users and our passengers (two-legged or four) first when getting behind the wheel,” a police spokesperson said.