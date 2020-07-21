‘Deadpool’ Creator Hopes for Cable Spin-Off as Third Movie May Be Scrapped

20th Century Fox

A spin-off centering on the anti-hero character played by Josh Brolin may be in the card as the third installment of the Merc with a Mouth movie may never happen.

“Deadpool” creator Rob Liefeld has confessed a third instalment of the superhero franchise might never happen.

Despite leading man Ryan Reynolds revealing late last year (19) that he was “working on (Deadpool 3) right now with the whole team,” Liefeld recently confirmed that the much-anticipated sequel isn’t on the latest docket compiled by Marvel bosses.

And in a new chat with Collider, he’s admitted he’s now unsure whether the film will ever come into fruition.

“You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine,” he shared. “Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies.”

Liefeld added, “I love Ryan (Reynolds), Josh (Brolin), Zazie (Beetz), David (Leitch), Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

While a direct sequel might be off the cards, it’s not stopping Liefeld plotting spin-offs and she confessed he’d like to see a franchise focused on Cable, played by Josh.

“Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years,” he teased. “If Deadpool’s been in like 330 comics, Cable’s been in about 520. Yes, I’ve counted…”

“In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric.”