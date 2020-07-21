Customised 3D printed masks: A more comfortable fit?

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the wearing of masks becoming increasingly common, but finding one that is comfortable and fits well can be difficult.

Imperial College London is researching how to create customised 3D printed face masks which could ultimately be used by healthcare workers.

As part of the project, uploading a scan of your face to the Mensura Mask website will produce a file which will allow you to print a 3D mask designed to fit your face.

But what does a customised 3D printed mask feel like and how easy is the process?

Click Lara Lewington finds out with the help of smart phone apps.

See more at Click’s website and @BBCClick