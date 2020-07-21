Cryptojacking and Ransomware Cases Grow in Mexico By Cointelegraph

Cryptojacking and Ransomware Cases Grow in Mexico
Mexican users of public cloud networks report a surge in cryptojacking and ransomeware attacks in recent months.
According to El Economista, almost three quarters of Mexican companies that use cloud networks including Amazon (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:), report security incidents resulting in negative perceptions by citizens. Less than a third of the locals fully trust cloud network security.
