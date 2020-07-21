Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

New hope in the fight against the virus

More than four months into the pandemic, there are promising developments in the two areas that the world is betting on to halt the spread of the coronavirus: vaccines and treatments.

Two studies published today offer the most encouraging news yet on the vaccine front: A candidate from Oxford University and another from the Chinese company CanSino have produced immune responses in hundreds of people without causing dangerous side effects. (A third potential vaccine, from Moderna, has also elicited immune responses.)

Several Phase III trials, including one in the U.S. with 30,000 participants, are slated to begin soon, but the timeline for the vaccines’ results is uncertain.

The British biotech company Synairgen also made waves today with trial results for an inhaled version of a commonly available drug — interferon beta — that it said reduced the odds of Covid-19 patients becoming severely ill by 79 percent. But the study, which only involved 101 people and has not yet been peer reviewed or published, prompted calls for more details from scientists.