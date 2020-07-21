Citi Open in Washington cancelled due to coronavirus disruption | Tennis News





Nick Kyrgios won the Citi Open in Washington last year

The resumption of the men’s ATP Tour has been further delayed after the Citi Open in Washington was cancelled.

The tournament, due to begin on August 13, was set to kick off the professional men’s tour following its suspension in March.

However, due to ongoing uncertainties regarding the coronavirus pandemic, including various international travel restrictions, the tournament has been pulled, putting the US Open at the end of the month in doubt.

We are heartbroken to announce that we must unfortunately postpone the 52nd Citi Open until the summer of 2021. Mark Ein

Chairman of the Citi Open Mark Ein said: “After months of tireless work by our team and close collaboration with our many stakeholders, we are heartbroken to announce that we must unfortunately postpone the 52nd Citi Open until the summer of 2021.

“With only 23 days left until the start of the tournament, there are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners so that they can have certainty around their planning.”

The US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York is in doubt

The Western & Southern Open and the US Open are still scheduled to be played back-to-back in New York from August 20 but the ATP is in close contact with the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

