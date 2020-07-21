Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Gets Pulled From Warner Bros’ Release Calendar

Warner Bros.

Blaming the delay on the coronavirus crisis, chairman Toby Emmerich stresses that their goals ‘throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success’ for their films.

Moviemaker Christopher Nolan’s new film “Tenet” has been pulled from the Warner Bros. release calendar after its cinema debut was changed four times.

Movie bosses are considering scrapping plans to release the film globally and traditionally on the same day because so many cinemas remain closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Nolan’s much-anticipated movie is now expected to open in China and the Far East first, while studio executives are eyeing a drive-in theatre release in the U.S. Reports suggest the action film could hit cinemas on September 11.

“Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen,” Toby Emmerich, the chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, says in a statement obtained by . “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world.”

“Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates. Amidst all this continued uncertainty, we have decided to vacate the current dates for our next two releases. We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for ‘Tenet’, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

“Additionally, we will be moving the next installment from our most-successful horror franchise, ‘The Conjuring 3’, to June 4, 2021.”