China solar panel output rises 15.7% in first half: industry association By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


BEIJING () – China produced 59 gigawatts (GW) worth of solar panels in the first half of the year, up 15.7% from a year ago, an official with the country’s solar industry association said on Wednesday, with the industry barely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Wang Bohua, vice-chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, told an online briefing that newly installed solar power capacity also inched up 0.9% in the first half, reaching 11.5 GW.

Exports were also relatively robust, he said, with shipments of completed solar modules hitting 27.7 GW from January to May, down 1.8% on the year. Exports over the first half are expected to have reached 33-35 GW.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR