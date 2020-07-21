China allocates flood relief fund to farmers, agriculture production By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Aerial view shows the flooded Gu town following heavy rainfall in the region, in Luan

SHANGHAI () – China has allocated a 330 million yuan ($47 million) disaster relief fund to help farmers and agricultural production in southern provinces, as large parts of the country suffer the worst flooding in decades.

The fund is aimed at helping farmers resume production after the disaster and repairing damaged agricultural facilities, as well as reducing the loss of farm income, the ministry of agriculture and rural affairs said in a statement late Monday.

It will be distributed in provinces including Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi and Sichuan.

Many parts of China have been grappling with severe floods this month amid some of the heaviest rainfall on record.

The disaster has led to a resurgence of African swine fever in some areas, hurting pork production, and also disrupted supply chains, including for personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

