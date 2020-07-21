Cassie Debuts Post-Baby Body 7 Months After Giving Birth as She Takes Her Time to Lose Weight

Instagram

The new mom says she didn’t rush to lose her post-pregnancy weight after delivering her first child and only started to work out when she’s really ready.

Singer Cassie is celebrating new motherhood by encouraging fellow mums and fans alike to “love” their bodies.

The star and her husband Alex Fine welcomed daughter Frankie in December (19) and the 33-year-old “Me & You” singer took to social media on Tuesday (21Jul20) to update followers on how she’s staying healthy and fit amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“I haven’t posted anything like this in a while, but I’m very proud of myself,” Cassie, 33, shared alongside an image of herself in a bra and jeans. “The female body is truly an amazing thing.”

She added that although she struggled to lose her baby weight at first, she has learned to go easy on herself.

“I didn’t rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to I struggled with it for some months,” she continued. “I stopped putting so much pressure on myself and with less stress and healthier habits this is me today 7 months postpartum.”

She concluded her note by promoting positive body image, writing, “Feeling really good, I’m healthy and working on my strength. Love your body!”