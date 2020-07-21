Carrie Underwood to Offer First Christmas Album in September as Personal Gift

Weeks after revealing that she has been using the coronavirus lockdown to work on her holiday record, the ‘Blown Away’ hitmaker unveils the motivation behind ‘My Gift’.

Carrie Underwood has teased her first Christmas album with a new rendition of holiday favourite “Little Drummer Boy”.

“My Gift” is set for release on September 25 and will feature new and traditional songs inspired by faith.

“I love music, I love singing,” she says. “That is my personal gift that I have that I get to do… and I want to use that gift and I want to give it back to Jesus.”

Underwood, who first revealed she was working on a Christmas album in June, has also released the cover art for “The Gift”. It features a shot of the country star wearing a crimson dress as she stands in a winter wonderland.

Much of the album was recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Now more than ever we all need to focus on what Christmas is about, rely more on our family and even though it has been a tough year sometimes I feel like the greatest realisations can come during the worst times or the most stressful times,” she says. “And it makes you more thankful for the things that you do have.”

Underwood previously recorded classic Christmas tunes like “Do You Hear What I Hear” and “O Holy Night” for a special holiday edition of her “Carnival Ride” album, which she released as a Walmart exclusive in 2008.