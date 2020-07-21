‘Burden of Truth’ Renewed for Season 4 at CBC

RELATED STORIES

Joanna and Billy will be back on the case: Burden of Truth has been renewed for Season 4 by Canadian broadcaster CBC, TVLine has learned. The legal drama will start production in Winnipeg, Manitoba later this summer.

The series — which has aired stateside on The CW for the past three seasons — stars Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) and Peter Mooney (Rookie Blue) as law firm partners Joanna Chang and Billy Crawford, who take on against-the-odds cases. The pair also entered into a romantic relationship in Season 3, which featured an unexpected pregnancy. The finale concluded with the couple on the verge of becoming parents, as the end of the episode jumped forward in time to reveal a very pregnant Joanna at their Crawford Chang office, where business was bustling.

Although the Season 3 ender made for a satisfying, series finale-like finish, Mooney told TVLine, “I would like to do more just because I feel like there’s just more story there.”

“Both Billy and Joanna have come from difficult situations, and now they’re learning how to navigate their way as their own family, as their own new unit,” Mooney added during a post mortem Q&A. “So to see how that extends to them having a child, it is just going to be fascinating, and it’s really exciting. It’s an exciting prospect, looking forward.”

The CW has not yet announced whether it has also picked up the series for a fourth season. The show usually airs on the network in the summer, though Season 3 launched late May this year before wrapping up in early July.

Burden of Truth fans, hit the comments with your reactions to the renewal!