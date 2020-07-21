Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold safe until the end of 2020

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has guaranteed Anthony Seibold will see out the 2020 season as coach of the Broncos, however an end-of-season review could spell the end of his tenure.

Seibold is in the second season of a five-year deal with the club, but his immediate future has been the subject of much speculation in the wake of Brisbane’s horror run since the competition resumed.

The Broncos have lost seven of their eight matches following the COVID-19 break, and have conceded more points than any other team in the competition.

Reports emerged last week that Seibold would face the axe if the club didn’t win five of its next 10 matches.

Following the Brisbane AGM this morning, Morris said no decision on Seibold’s future would be taken before the end of 2020 competition, although he conceded his position would come under scrutiny.

“Anthony Seibold is our coach and will be until the end of the season,” Morris said.

“Everyone at the club has a performance review and Anthony is an employee of the Broncos and will have a review like everyone else.

“He has got a long-term contract at the Broncos so we will wait until the end of the season.”

Morris told shareholders at the meeting that Seibold’s contract does not contain performance clauses that would allow the club to terminate him without a multi-million dollar payout.

Premiership winning coach Paul Green has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Seibold, after Green parted company with North Queensland yesterday.

Morris said the club is expecting an improvement in the near future.

“In terms of recent disappointing team performance, there are a large number of players returning from injury in the coming weeks, and the board is looking forward to improved performances,” he said.

Brisbane are coming off a 48-0 loss to Wests Tigers, with league great Peter Sterling describing the first 50 minutes of that match as “the worst 50 minutes I’ve seen the Brisbane Broncos put together.”

Sterling slammed the players for staring at their mobile phones in the dressing room after the match, lamenting the lack of communication at the club.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold. (Getty)

Phil Gould, who won two premierships as a coach, said the “humane” thing to do would be for the club to sack Seibold, but acknowledged the financial cost of such a move made it unlikely.

The Broncos face another tough task this week, when they play third placed Melbourne at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.