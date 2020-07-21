Bhumi Pednekar Receives a Special Gift from Alia Bhatt

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 31st birthday on July 18. While it was a quite birthday celebration for the actor since she had to celebrate her birthday in quarantine, social media was filled with well wishes for the star.

While Alia Bhatt did wish Bhumi on social media, she went one step ahead to make the birthday girl feel special by sending her a personalised gift. Alia Bhatt sent Bhumi a set of flowers along with a tag which read, “With love Alia Bhatt.” Bhumi shared a picture thanking Alia Bhatt for the lovely gesture.

Now how sweet is that?

Alia and Bhumi are all set to share the screen in Karan Johar’s upcoming period drama Takht. Apart from the two, the film also features Ranveer Sngh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.