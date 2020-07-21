Beverley leaves Disney World Campus for emergency

Clippers starting point guard Patrick Beverley left the NBA’s Orlando campus Tuesday night to deal with “an emergency personal matter,” according to Malika Andrews of ESPN. Andrews notes that Beverley, who practiced with the Clippers Tuesday morning, plans to rejoin the Clippers for the league’s season resumption.

Last week, bench big man Montrezl Harrell also departed the Disney World campus to tend to an emergency. The Clippers play their first seeding game on July 30 against their fellow Staples Center residents, the Lakers.

Losing Beverley, a pesky defensive specialist, for any extended period of time would be a significant blow for the Clippers, the No. 2 seed in the West with a 44-20 record. The 32-year-old boasts a slash line of 7.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 3.7 APG for the season. He is connecting on 37.9% of his 4.1 three-point attempts a night. Beverley is in the first season of a three-year, $40 million contract he signed with Los Angeles last summer.

Sharpshooting Sixth Man of the Year candidate Lou Williams could fill in for Beverley as a temporary starter. New waiver wire addition Reggie Jackson could add additional support. Andrews speculates that Jackson could start ahead of Williams, who is more of a defensive liability. Led by 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and six-time All-Star Paul George, the Clippers, along with the Lakers and Bucks, are widely believed to have the best shot at a title when the 2019-20 season resumes.

If a player is away from the Disney campus for seven or more days, he will have to test negative for COVID-19 for seven consecutive days before touching down again in Orlando. If the player is off-site for fewer than seven days, he must test negative for each of those days. The player would then quarantine for four days upon returning. If Beverley were to not test himself regularly for the novel coronavirus while away, he might need to quarantine for as many as two weeks.