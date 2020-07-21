Best macOS 11 Big Sur Features: Control Center, Safari Updates, Notifications Overhaul, Design Changes and More

macOS Big Sur, an update significant enough that Apple called it macOS 11 instead of macOS 10.16, introduces design changes, feature updates, and app tweaks that make macOS feel refreshingly new and streamlined.

Fresh Design – macOS Big Sur overhauls the macOS interface with a design meant to be fresh but familiar at the same time. Windows have a lighter appearance and cleaner look with rounded edges, there are new icons, the menu bar has been redesigned to be more useful, and there are new, more cohesive symbols throughout the OS. On the whole, most of the tweaks are minor, but all together, it’s a welcome change.

– The Mac ‌Photos‌ app now supports video editing, so you can adjust parameters like light and color, add filters, and crop and rotate videos without having to use a third-party app. New Startup Sound – There are a whole bunch of new and updated sounds in macOS Big Sur and we have a video coming that will exclusively cover sound changes, but there’s one major update worth noting here — the return of the macOS startup sound. macOS Big Sur once again chimes when the Mac is booted up.

In our latest YouTube video, we’ve highlighted some of the best features coming in macOS Big Sur that will make upgrading to the new software worth it.

There are many more new features in macOS Big Sur, and more detail on what’s coming in the update can be found in our macOS Big Sur roundup. macOS Big Sur is limited to developers at the current time, but Apple should be making a public beta available in the near future.