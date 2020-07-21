Best 4K Android TVs in 2020

Best

4K Android TVs

2020

Smart TVs are abundant these days, but not all of them come with the same interface, and that can be a determining factor when looking for something that does 4K. Android TVs have emerged as a solid way to access popular streaming services and other apps that enhance the TV viewing experience. The Sony A8H Bravia OLED is a beautiful screen that brings out the best in both visual splendor and convenient connectivity.

Best Overall: Sony A8H Bravia OLED

Sony does special things with OLED panels, and the A8H Bravia is an example of that. There are 55 and 65-inch panels available, and Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor offers plenty of ways to calibrate and improve the screen’s output. With Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and even a Netflix calibration mode, this is a gorgeous display that can adapt to almost anything you want to watch and make it look great. Thin bezels and an adjustable stand make this fit right in to your decor. Bright or dark rooms don’t matter, either, courtesy of advanced contrast boosting that brightens and darkens pixels at the right moments. The HDR effect is truly vibrant, and even better, you can make various adjustments on the device or app you want to use. While there is a Game Mode, bear in mind this TV doesn’t support HDMI 2.1 or Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), so it’s not ideal for the upcoming next-gen consoles. Sony’s focus here is more cinematic than anything else. The faster processor makes a considerable difference in navigating Android TV, too, where fluidity is important. Android TV also means you get Google Assistant included, and even Alexa and AirPlay2 support. Finally, you have Dolby Atmos support, which can put you on a whole new audio level should you hook up a soundbar or system to it. Pros: Gorgeous image quality

Outstanding HDR effects

Faster Android TV performance

Dolby Vision and Atmos

Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay 2-compatible

Super thin design Cons: No HDMI 2.1 or VRR

Not for next-gen gaming

Expensive

Best Overall Sony A8H Bravia OLED

A splendid display to entertain everyone Sony puts its best effort into this beautiful and dynamic TV that provides a cinematic flair no matter what room you put it in.

Best Value: Sony X950H

If Sony’s A8H Bravia is too pricey for you, the X950H is a solid value proposition when seeking an alternative. This LED model supports the same X1 Ultimate processor to ensure smooth performance throughout, and with Dolby Vision — plus much of Sony’s existing picture technology — there’s plenty of beauty to appreciate with this TV. It also doesn’t hurt that there are a handful of different screen sizes, ranging from 49-85-inches, covering a lot of ground for a variety of room types. Sony could have used better legs to support the frame, which is why this TV may be better to mount on a wall, but you do have both options available. From a functional perspective, there’s plenty to like. You get the best of Android TV, plus built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support. The top streaming apps are readily available on the platform, and the latter two features bring in even more compatibility from phones, tablets, and computers. That’s all on top of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a user-friendly calibration setup that helps you visualize changes in real-time. You won’t get HDR10+ here, but there’s plenty to work with, otherwise. Also, without HDMI 2.1 and VRR, this isn’t the ideal TV to prepare for next-gen gaming. Pros: Beautiful LED screen

Plenty of screen sizes

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

User-friendly calibration

Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant Cons: No HDMI 2.1 or VRR

Not for next-gen gaming

Needs stiffer legs

Best Value Sony X950H

Beauty and value all wrapped in one Sony crafted an LED TV that looks great and offers much of what you would expect from a flagship panel for a lot less.

Best for Gaming: Sony X900H

Sony’s X900H series would be considered a step down from the newer X950H, except there are some key differences that make it a better TV for gaming. There are different screen sizes to choose from, from 55-85 inches, which means it can go in most rooms in your home. This would just as easily fit in as a mid-range TV with any competitor, given that many key features are still here. Picture quality is vibrant, with color accuracy that arguably looks better than more expensive models. Whether intentional or not, Sony made this TV with a reflective panel that looks better in more dimly-lit rooms, adding to its viability as a gaming TV. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are important, but so is the future firmware update that will bring HDMI 2.1 and VRR support to prepare for the next-gen PlayStation 5 console. Not a lot of Sony TVs are getting th is update, but the X900H is one of the few that will. All of that comes with Android TV running the TV’s interface. The best part is that means you get a built-in Chromecast, too. You can always upgrade that by plugging in future models when Google comes out with them though. Pros: Beautiful picture quality

Consistent black levels

Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant

Designed for gaming

Reasonable price Cons: Reflective panel

HDMI 2.1 and VRR not updated yet

Viewing angles are more limited

Best for Gaming Sony X900H

A TV that looks better than you might expect Sony has a TV that not only looks great, but is also set to support key features for next-gen console gaming.

Best Mid-Range: Hisense H8G Quantum Series

Hisense has embraced Android TV, and with its aggressive pricing, stands out as a quality alternative to other brands. The H8G Quantum Series comes in four different screen sizes starting from 50 inches and going all the way up to 75 inches — and all at prices that are below what you would probably expect. The H8G uses a ULED panel and quantum dot technology, with 90 zones of local dimming to help deliver better contrast and color accuracy. That it also supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ puts it in good company with other TVs aiming to display the best possible image quality for the price. This TV has a 60Hz refresh rate, though includes a Motion Enhancement feature to raise that to 240Hz, which may or may not work for the content you’re watching if the “soap opera” effect makes you feel weird. With Google Assistant and Alexa to talk to, the TV offers the same voice functionality as others do, but it also helps that Android TV is the interface of choice for Hisense. While it runs smoothly for the most part, there is some noticeable lag, likely a result of the lower-powered processor running on the TV. The remote may also be divisive because it has an older design that it includes a number pad and a host of other buttons, making it larger than most TV remotes these days. Pros: Good image quality

HDR10 and Dolby Vision support

Google Assistant and Alexa

Four screen sizes

Affordable pricing Cons: Sometimes slow performance

Bulky remote

60Hz refresh rate

Best Mid-Range Hisense H8G Quantum Series

Looking good without breaking the bank When money is an object, it’s nice to find a mid-range TV at varying sizes to watch the content you like most.

Best on a Budget: Skyworth Q20300 4K HDR Smart TV

Skyworth isn’t a household name, though you may have come across the Chinese brand if you happened to land on the Home Shopping Network at some point when channel surfing. The company makes its 4K TVs in three sizes, 50, 55 and 65-inches, and it’s hard to find prices to match, especially when it comes to TVs running Android TV. Picture quality punches above its price point. The 4K resolution is one thing, but so are the thin bezels surrounding the display. There’s a minimalistic design to this TV that makes it look more expensive than it is. You can use the remote to talk to the TV via Google Assistant, too. You won’t get goodies, like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos here, but connectivity options are more than adequate. There are some important caveats to bear in mind before you pull the trigger here. Officially, the TV supports Alexa, but it doesn’t appear to be for the U.S. market. That’s also a problem with some of the apps that would otherwise be available, like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, not being downloadable. To watch those, you need to use the built-in Chromecast to cast them from a mobile device over to the screen, or hook up a streaming box that offers those apps. Pros: Good picture quality

Comes in three sizes

Chromecast and Google Assistant

Affordable pricing Cons: Some apps are missing

Alexa may not work

No Dolby Vision or HDR10

Android TV can lag a little

Best on a Budget Skyworth Q20300 4K HDR Smart TV

Skyworth puts Android on TV for a bargain You can get both a large screen and Android TV at a lower price, so long as you’re okay with some of the trade-offs involved.