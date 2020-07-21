Benicio Baker-Boaitey: West Ham winger set for Bayern Munich talks | Football News





Benicio Baker-Boaitey featured in the U18 Premier League for West Ham this season

West Ham’s highly-rated 16-year-old winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey will fly to Germany on Wednesday for talks with a number of German clubs including Bayern Munich.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, as well as a host of top English clubs, have monitored the England U16 international’s progress in the past 18 months.

The Hammers had hoped their young academy talent would sign professional terms with the club when he turns 17 in the new year.

However, it looks likely the left-footed wide-man, who has been compared to Juventus’ Douglas Costa, sees his future in the Bundesliga.

Any move before his 17th birthday could leave West Ham with less than £200,000 in compensation payments.

The news of his trip to Germany comes a day after Borussia Dortmund confirmed the signing of another top young English talent, Jude Bellingham.