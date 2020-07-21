Azealia Banks Defended Against Trolls Constantly Mocking Her Mental Health Struggles

Instagram

In the wake of Kanye West’s recent meltdown, many people express disappointment because the femcee’s struggles have always been treated as a joke while Kanye has been receiving a lot of support.

Kanye West‘s recent meltdown online has sparked another conversation about public figure’s mental health struggles. Particularly, Azealia Banks‘ battle with mental health has been brought to light again as many Internet users express their disappointment since her struggles have always been treated as a joke while Kanye has been receiving a lot of support.

Many of them point out that this is a form of gender discrimination in which men will always gain more sympathy than women. “All the dragging many have done to Azealia Banks and mocked her Mental Illness, yet it’s Pray for Ye?” one said. “This community can truly be so male identified for men who display hatred to the women and culture. It is so disgusting.”

“Everyone full of pity for Kanye west and his mental health, should please remember the disregard they have had for Azealia Banks and her own struggles. I don’t believe she has ever been given an excuse for even one of her public meltdowns,” someone similarly wrote as another person expressed her/his disappointment in a more simple way, “People will call azealia a crazy b***h but protect Kanye’s feelings w their lives.. That s**t is

One more individual weighed in, “Remember when Azealia Banks literally got shot and everyone made fun of her? Remember when she had an actual mental breakdown and everyone made fun of her? How come men get a pass but women don’t? Azealia needed help and you all just left her. Shame on you.” Another said, “So why is it that everyone become psychotherapists and quick to rush to Kanye’s aid, but its jokes when it comes to Azealia Banks ….”

Azealia has spoken up about her mental health issues several times in the past. In 2017, the emcee lamented how people were not paying attention to her struggles even though she had been very open about it through her music. “Instead they joke and prod you and say you need a doctor yet have no idea about the type of uncontrollable chaos that goes inside your head,” she said on her Facebook account.

“On top of arrogantly suggesting you need to be medicated, these people Have no idea how gnarly psych-drugs are,” she continued writing. “No idea about the sleepless nights, the persistent paranoia, the loss of appetite, the dull – delayed orgasm, the cystic acne, the skin discolorations, the weight loss, inability to emote, hair loss, the self loathing and thoughts of suicide that come along with psych-drugs.”