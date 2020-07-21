At Least 95 NFL Players Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus Over The Past 4 Months

TSR Sports: At least 95 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus since the league began testing its players over the past four months, TMZ Sports reports.

That number is expected to grow by the hundreds with increased testing as players gear up for camp, according to NFL sources.

The NFL Players Association revealed the 95 positive tests on its website Tuesday and an NFLPA official said it’s a cumulative number from when the league began testing players and staff 4 months ago. The number does not reflect the number of players who currently have the virus.

The leagues has ramped up its testing recently and sources say the NFL is bracing for big numbers since the testing pool will likely consist of more than 2,000 people.

“With players and staff starting to report and get tested, there’s the expectation that the number of positive tests will be in the hundreds,” the source said.

The NFLPA also noted all 32 teams have submitted their Infectious Disease Emergency Response plans and eight have already been approved by the organization while the rest are still under review.

Teams must have those plans approved before they are allowed to let more than 20 players into a team facility.

Several players who have tested positive since the pandemic began, including Von Miller, Ezekiel Elliott and others, are presumably negative by now.

Several players, including Russell Wilson, have urged the NFL to take their health and safety seriously as they prepare for pre-season.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

