Apple to remove carbon from its supply chain and products by 2030

Apple said 74 per cent of its overall carbon emissions are generated by product manufacturing. To address the scope three emissions from manufacturing, Apple said it will help set up a US$100 million “U.S.-China Green Fund” to provide capital investments to suppliers for energy efficiency projects.

The company has also been working with suppliers to reduce emissions by using recycled materials, saying its iPhones now use recycled rare earth elements in a component called the taptic engine.

Rare earth elements are energy intensive to mine but are often used in amounts too small to make recycling economical. Apple said it has created a robot to recover the materials from some of its devices.

Apple said its carbon removal or offset efforts will come via a fund to assist projects such as restoring mangrove ecosystems in Colombia and savannahs in Kenya. The company did not disclose a dollar figure for the fund.

Apple’s nature-based carbon removal strategy contrasts with other companies such as Microsoft Corp, which earlier this year said it would invest US$1 billion over the next four years in engineering-based carbon removal technologies.

Apple’s most recent environmental report, covering fiscal 2018, put its carbon footprint at 25.2 million tons.

