Anurag Kashyap and Ranvir Shorey Engage in a War of Words on Social Media

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has opened a Pandora’s box. As a result, a blame game has started in Bollywood. With everyone giving their opinion on subjects like bullying and nepotism, the environment in the industry has become extremely stressful. Now, director Anurag Kashyap engaged in a war of words with actor Ranvir Shorey on social media.

It all started with Ranvir’s cryptic tweet regarding ‘independent filmmakers’. His tweet read, “So many independent film crusaders have turned mainstream bollywood flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?”



— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Anurag’s reply to the tweet read, “Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?”

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020





This resulted in a series of tweets between the actor and the director which you can read below.

— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020





