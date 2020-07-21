Andrew Gillum Comes Clean About Alcohol Addiction

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Andrew Gillum, the former Democratic governor candidate, posted a video to social media, where he came clean about his battle with alcoholism and depression.

 In March, Gillum announced that he would be entering a rehabilitation facility after “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a hotel room along with a man. Officers found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine. He was not charged with any crime.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR