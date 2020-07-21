Andrew Gillum Comes Clean About Alcohol Addiction

Andrew Gillum, the former Democratic governor candidate, posted a video to social media, where he came clean about his battle with alcoholism and depression.

In March, Gillum announced that he would be entering a rehabilitation facility after “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a hotel room along with a man. Officers found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine. He was not charged with any crime.

“With a lot of encouragement from family and the people who love and care about me, I also got into therapy, where I could start to talk through what was going on with me,” Gillum said. “I knew if I had not dealt first with issues and addiction and the numbing that I chose with alcohol, there was no way I could start to pull back the layers and talk about what was truly happening underneath.”

He stepped down from all of his public roles following the scandal.