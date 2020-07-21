Amy Schumer On Mom Life And Advice From Serena Williams

How did you mentally wrangle with the pressure on — not just celebrities but — every woman to “bounce back” after giving birth?

I just rejected it right away because it seemed so unrealistic to me. I remember posting pictures afterwards [and] I was still wearing my hospital underwear, because I stole every pair I possibly could. It’s so hard to have a baby, and then after you have to take care of the baby. Even though I had a baby nurse — I had all the possible help you can have — it’s still really hard. I just remember wearing a pad, wearing the underwear, and I gave myself so much time and patience. I promised myself that I would be gentle.

I also was lucky enough to talk to Serena Williams on the phone. She was patient with herself and she’s the one who had to get back to playing tennis. So between my friends, and the promises I made to myself, I was like, “I am in no rush.” It’s now 14 months later and I’m still in no rush. Someone could think that I’m in my second trimester. I’m not even joking. I really don’t feel any shame about that.