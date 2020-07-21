Amy Schumer Learns From Serena Williams to Go Easy on Herself After Giving Birth

WENN

The ‘Trainwreck’ actress says she is no rush to ‘bounce back’ after giving birth to her first child as she sees the tennis champion being so patient with herself after childbirth.

Amy Schumer credits advice from pal Serena Williams with helping her overcome postpartum problems.

The comedienne welcomed son Gene last year (May19), two years after the tennis champion gave birth to daughter Alexis, and the funnywoman admits she isn’t sure how she would have coped with life after giving birth without her friend’s insight and support.

“I also was lucky enough to talk to Serena Williams on the phone (for advice),” she tells Buzzfeed. “Even to say that to you is insane.”

Thanks to Serena’s advice and her own promises to be gentle with herself, Amy, who discusses her difficult pregnancy in new docuseries “Expecting Amy“, shut down the possibility of “bouncing back” to normal life soon after having her child.

“I just rejected it (pressure to ‘bounce back’) right away because it seemed so unrealistic to me,” she shares. “I remember posting pictures afterwards (and) I was still wearing my hospital underwear, because I stole every pair I possibly could.”

“It’s so hard to have a baby, and then after you have to take care of the baby. Even though I had a baby nurse – I had all the possible help you can have – it’s still really hard. I just remember wearing a pad, wearing the underwear, and I gave myself so much time and patience. I promised myself that I would be gentle.”

“She (Serena) was patient with herself and she’s the one who had to get back to playing tennis,” Amy added, “so between my friends, and the promises I made to myself, I was like, ‘I am in no rush.’ It’s now 14 months later and I’m still in no rush. Someone could think that I’m in my second trimester. I’m not even joking. I really don’t feel any shame about that.”