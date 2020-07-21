Amber Heard Denies Feces Prank, Claims It’s Dog Poop

WENN

The ‘Aquaman’ actress calls the feces allegations made by Johnny Depp ‘disgusting’ and explains that their dog accidentally pooped on their bed because of digestive issues.

–

Amber Heard has denied allegations she defecated in the bed she shared with ex-husband Johnny Depp, insisting the idea disgusts her.

Testifying in her former husband’s ongoing libel battle with the publishers of British tabloid The Sun over a 2018 story that labelled him a “wife-beater,” the actress detailed reported fights with the movie star in court on Tuesday (21Jul20) and attacked his lawyer for suggesting she was making up claims against him.

Heard also addressed Depp’s allegations that she, or one of her friends, defecated on the couple’s bed the morning after her 30th birthday celebrations in April 2016.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star made the revelation in a written court statement in London last week (07Jul20) as he denied the abuse claims against him, insisting his ex was the one who would frequently lash out.

In the written note, he explained Heard or “possibly one of her friends” was responsible for “defecating” in their marital bed, and when the 34 year old was confronted about the dirty discovery, she brushed off the incident as “just a harmless prank.”

On Tuesday, Heard responded to the allegations, stating, “That’s absolutely disgusting. I cannot fathom what adult would do such a thing.”

She insisted the faeces came from one of the couple’s pet Yorkshire Terriers, adding Boo had suffered digestive issues ever since he had allegedly eaten some of Depp’s marijuana as a puppy.

In written testimony released to the court, Heard also claimed that at various times during her relationship with Depp she endured “punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking,” adding, “Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far.”

Heard’s testimony is expected to continue until Thursday (23Jul20).